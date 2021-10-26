Sydney-based Iris Energy files for $100M U.S. IPO

Oct. 26, 2021 9:31 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Australian bitcoin mining company Iris Energy (IREN) filed for U.S. IPO with SEC targeting a $100M raise; intends to list shares on Nasdaq under the symbol, "IREN", as reported by CoinDesk.
  • While pricing terms remain undisclosed, shares are expected to start trading later this year in Q4.
  • Iris Energy emphasized its use of renewable energy for mining, and has been meeting prospective investors and is working with an adviser.
  • In July, Bloomberg reported that Iris Energy is looking to raise $200M in a new funding round before it seeks a direct listing on the Nasdaq.
