Sydney-based Iris Energy files for $100M U.S. IPO
Oct. 26, 2021 9:31 AM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Australian bitcoin mining company Iris Energy (IREN) filed for U.S. IPO with SEC targeting a $100M raise; intends to list shares on Nasdaq under the symbol, "IREN", as reported by CoinDesk.
- While pricing terms remain undisclosed, shares are expected to start trading later this year in Q4.
- Iris Energy emphasized its use of renewable energy for mining, and has been meeting prospective investors and is working with an adviser.
- In July, Bloomberg reported that Iris Energy is looking to raise $200M in a new funding round before it seeks a direct listing on the Nasdaq.