Vertex-Mammoth team up to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies
Oct. 26, 2021 9:34 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.1%) will use Mammoth Biosciences next-generation CRISPR systems to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies for two genetic diseases.
- Mammoth’s CRISPR platform consists of a proprietary toolbox of novel, ultracompact Cas enzymes, including Cas14 and Casɸ.
- Under the agreement, Mammoth Biosciences will receive upfront payments of $41M, including an investment in the form of a convertible note, and is eligible to receive up to $650M in potential future milestone payments across two potential programs.
- Vertex will also pay royalties on future net sales on any products that may result from the collaboration.