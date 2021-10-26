Vertex-Mammoth team up to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies

Oct. 26, 2021

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.1%) will use Mammoth Biosciences next-generation CRISPR systems to develop in vivo gene-editing therapies for two genetic diseases.
  • Mammoth’s CRISPR platform consists of a proprietary toolbox of novel, ultracompact Cas enzymes, including Cas14 and Casɸ.
  • Under the agreement, Mammoth Biosciences will receive upfront payments of $41M, including an investment in the form of a convertible note, and is eligible to receive up to $650M in potential future milestone payments across two potential programs.
  • Vertex will also pay royalties on future net sales on any products that may result from the collaboration.
