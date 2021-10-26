Poly and Appspace partner to deliver dynamic digital signage on poly video OS devices
Oct. 26, 2021 9:36 AM ETPlantronics, Inc. (POLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Poly (POLY -2.2%) has announced the integration of Appspace, which allows Poly Video OS device users to enable modern team communications and digital signage to add value to meeting spaces of all sizes during downtime.
- With Appspace integrated with Poly video conferencing devices and managed from Poly Lens, it's easier than ever to add digital signage to the workplace.
- "Poly is bringing value to meetings by partnering with leading software service providers like Appspace to deliver a seamless, equitable experience that goes above and beyond the meeting itself to keep attendees up-to-date on the latest and greatest companywide news and events," said Beau Wilder, SVP and General Manager of Video Collaboration, Poly.