OneMain Holdings prices secondary offering of 10.01M common shares
Oct. 26, 2021 9:36 AM ETOneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF)APOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor20 Comments
- OneMain Holdings (OMF +3.0%) has priced its secondary offering of 10,010,208 common shares by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).
- The shares issued in the public offering represent ~7.6% of the firm's outstanding common stock as of the close of business on October 15, 2021 and represent all of the shares held by the selling stockholder in the company.
- Offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021.
- OneMain will not receive any proceeds from the proposed sale.
- Additionally, the company has agreed to buyback 1.87M shares of common stock that are the subject of the offering at a price per share equal to the price at which the underwriter will purchase such shares from the selling stockholder in the offering. The concurrent share buyback is contingent on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering.