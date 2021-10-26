9 Meters Biopharma shares pharmacokinetic data on candidate for short bowel syndrome
Oct. 26, 2021 9:37 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Announcing pharmacokinetic data on vurolenatide, 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) said that the results for the candidate targeting short bowel syndrome (SBS) supported a twice-monthly dosing regimen which is more convenient than the current treatment options for the disease.
- The data generated from the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial were shared by the company's chief medical officer, Patrick H. Griffinat, at the ongoing American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.
- Vurolenatide, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), could “offer a simplified regimen for SBS patients, having demonstrated rapid onset and clinically meaningful improvements in total stool output in studies to date,” Dr. Griffin.
- As previously announced by 9 Meters (NMTR), the top-line data from the ongoing Phase 2 VIBRANT trial for vurolenatide in SBS is expected by the year-end.
