  • Digital asset financial services company EQONEX (NASDAQ:EQOS) "significantly" expands its international sales team with strategic hires to meet institutional demand for digital assets.
  • Shares of EQOS surged as much as 152% during after-hours on Monday after the company listed the Polkadot token on its platform; the stock erases a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday, but still elevated by roughly 30%.
  • The company recruits Alex Phillips, as Group Head of Sales, who brings 17 years of experience in financial markets; he was head of trading at Dymon Asia Capital for the past six years.
  • EQONEX (EQOS) also takes on Malcom Baker as Head of Group Sales for the European region; he brings 30 years of multi-asset financial services expertise gained at his prior role with the CME Group in Asia.
  • Matthew Allott gets appointed as Asset Management Head of Sales, overseeing asset management sales, with a previous experience managing $200M in AUM at a family office.
  • Metin Simsek joins as Head of Investment Products for Germany, with responsibility for sales and distribution within the digital asset space.
  • Lastly, the company welcomes Bjorn Rosendahl as the Head of Sales for Custody.
  • "Institutional participation in crypto is at an inflection point," said EQONEX CEO Richard Byworth.
  • Previously, (Aug. 17) EQONEX launches institutional crypto lending platform to meet demand.
