EQONEX expands sales team as institutional demand for crypto soars
Oct. 26, 2021 9:39 AM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Digital asset financial services company EQONEX (NASDAQ:EQOS) "significantly" expands its international sales team with strategic hires to meet institutional demand for digital assets.
- Shares of EQOS surged as much as 152% during after-hours on Monday after the company listed the Polkadot token on its platform; the stock erases a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday, but still elevated by roughly 30%.
- The company recruits Alex Phillips, as Group Head of Sales, who brings 17 years of experience in financial markets; he was head of trading at Dymon Asia Capital for the past six years.
- EQONEX (EQOS) also takes on Malcom Baker as Head of Group Sales for the European region; he brings 30 years of multi-asset financial services expertise gained at his prior role with the CME Group in Asia.
- Matthew Allott gets appointed as Asset Management Head of Sales, overseeing asset management sales, with a previous experience managing $200M in AUM at a family office.
- Metin Simsek joins as Head of Investment Products for Germany, with responsibility for sales and distribution within the digital asset space.
- Lastly, the company welcomes Bjorn Rosendahl as the Head of Sales for Custody.
- "Institutional participation in crypto is at an inflection point," said EQONEX CEO Richard Byworth.
