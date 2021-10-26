Turning Point Brands stock slips on missing Q3 sales and guiding FY2021 sales below consensus
Oct. 26, 2021 10:29 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Turning Point Brands (TPB -16.3%) down after reporting mixed Q3 results.
- The company topped profit expectation but lagged in revenue.
- Net sales of Zig-Zag Products increased 17.4% to $42.2M, led by a double-digit advance in U.S. rolling papers business and strength in Canadian business.
- The company said NewGen products sales fell 3.2%, were impacted by the regulatory environment in vape distribution business, which experienced a high-single-digit decline
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.9% Y/Y to $26.3M.
- The company increased share repurchase authorization by $30.7M to an aggregate amount of $50M.
- During the quarter, the company spent $6.4M to repurchase 125,000 shares at an average price of $51.16 per share.
- For FY2021, net sales to be between $433M-$443M vs. consensus of $456.8M, sees strong double-digit sales growth for Zig-Zag Products; adjusted EBITDA of $104M-$108M vs. consensus of $111M.