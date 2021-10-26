China Evergrande restarts work on 40 projects in Pearl River Delta region
Oct. 26, 2021 10:37 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNY), EGRNFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -2.6%) (OTCPK:EGRNY -6.1%) resumes construction on 40 projects in the Pearl River Delta region and expects to finish 32 of them by the end of 2021, Reuters says, citing local media reports.
- In the midst of a liquidity crisis, the big Chinese real estate developer has been struggling to keep up with its bond coupon payments and paused projects to conserve cash.
- Meanwhile, another property developer, Modern Land missed repaying principal and interest on a $250M bond, another indication of the country's overleveraged real estate sector, MarketWatch reports.
- On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) had restarted work at 10 projects in and around the Shenzhen area.
- Last week, Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) averted defaulting when it paid an $83.5B coupon payment before Saturday, but it still faces $573M of payments on another four dollar notes this year.