Oct. 26, 2021 10:37 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNY), EGRNFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Daily Life In China"s Evergrande Community

Getty Images/Getty Images News

  • China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF -2.6%) (OTCPK:EGRNY -6.1%) resumes construction on 40 projects in the Pearl River Delta region and expects to finish 32 of them by the end of 2021, Reuters says, citing local media reports.
  • In the midst of a liquidity crisis, the big Chinese real estate developer has been struggling to keep up with its bond coupon payments and paused projects to conserve cash.
  • Meanwhile, another property developer, Modern Land missed repaying principal and interest on a $250M bond, another indication of the country's overleveraged real estate sector, MarketWatch reports.
  • On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) had restarted work at 10 projects in and around the Shenzhen area.
  • Last week, Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) averted defaulting when it paid an $83.5B coupon payment before Saturday, but it still faces $573M of payments on another four dollar notes this year.
