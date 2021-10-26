Canon slides after earnings miss; lowers operating income outlook
Oct. 26, 2021 Canon Inc. (CAJ)
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ) falls over 10% after missing top and bottom line estimates for fiscal Q3. Revenue was up 4% on the year to $7.44B, about $410M shy of estimates, and EPS was $0.42, missing estimates by $0.02.
- For the third quarter, unit sales of office MFDs were below those of the same period of the previous year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. However, sales of services and consumables moderately recovered due to the gradual return to in-person office work.
- Third-quarter gross profit increased by 18.4% Y/Y to ¥388.0B.
- Operating expenses increased by 6.8% to ¥329.2B, mainly due to the effects of exchange rate fluctuations.
- For the full year, the company now sees operating income ¥272B vs. prior outlook of ¥283B; sees net income of ¥201B (prior: ¥201B); and net sales of ¥3.6T, a Y/Y increase of 13.9%, which was maintained from its previous outlook.
