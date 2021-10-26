Simulations Plus shares rise after FQ4 topline beat, FY forecast
Oct. 26, 2021 10:42 AM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Simulations Plus shares rise more than (SLP +8.4%) after the company posted fourth-quarter topline that beat Wall Street estimates and provided a full-year revenue forecast.
- Quarterly revenue increased over 3% to $9.84M, beating analysts' estimate by $1.67M.
- The company expects FY2022 total revenue to be in the range of $51M-$53M vs. consensus of $52.15M.
- Software revenue is expected to be in the range of 55% to 60% of total revenue and services revenue is expected to be in the range of 40% to 45% of total revenue.
- Services revenue is expected to recover sequentially throughout fiscal 2022, the company said.
- Simulations Plus' fourth-quarter results were buoyed by the performance of the company's software business, which brought in revenue of $27.7M, an increase of 28% year-over-year.
- Previously (Oct. 25): Simulations Plus EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue.