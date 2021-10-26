MSCI rises as Q3 revenue soars ~22% Y/Y

Oct. 26, 2021 10:43 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • MSCI (MSCI +1.0%) is rising after Q3 operating revenues rose 21.6% Y/Y to $517.1M.
  • The $91.8M increase was comprised of $44.5M in higher recurring subscription revenues and $41.4M in higher asset-based fees, as well as $5.9M in higher non-recurring revenues.
  • Index operating revenues were $321.5M, up 25.7%. Analytics operating revenues rose 6.2% Y/Y to $136.3M.
  • ESG and Climate operating revenues rose 53% to $43.7M.
  • Total Run Rate at Sept. 30 was ~$2.01B, up 21.9%. Recurring subscriptions Run Rate increased by $227.7M and asset-based fees Run Rate increased by $149.0M.
  • Recurring subscription revenues were up 14.2%, while asset-based fees were up 41.2% Y/Y.
  • The company's operating income rose 23.1% Y/Y to $280.23M. Operating margin of 54.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.9% Y/Y to $306.6M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.3%.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents was $1.3B as of Sept. 30, 2021.
  • The company said $1.6B of outstanding share repurchase authorization remains as of Oct. 22, 2021.
  • Guidance 2021:
  • Consensus EPS Estimate is $9.81; while Consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.