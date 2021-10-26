MSCI rises as Q3 revenue soars ~22% Y/Y
Oct. 26, 2021 10:43 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MSCI (MSCI +1.0%) is rising after Q3 operating revenues rose 21.6% Y/Y to $517.1M.
- The $91.8M increase was comprised of $44.5M in higher recurring subscription revenues and $41.4M in higher asset-based fees, as well as $5.9M in higher non-recurring revenues.
- Index operating revenues were $321.5M, up 25.7%. Analytics operating revenues rose 6.2% Y/Y to $136.3M.
- ESG and Climate operating revenues rose 53% to $43.7M.
- Total Run Rate at Sept. 30 was ~$2.01B, up 21.9%. Recurring subscriptions Run Rate increased by $227.7M and asset-based fees Run Rate increased by $149.0M.
- Recurring subscription revenues were up 14.2%, while asset-based fees were up 41.2% Y/Y.
- The company's operating income rose 23.1% Y/Y to $280.23M. Operating margin of 54.2%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.9% Y/Y to $306.6M. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 59.3%.
- The company's cash and cash equivalents was $1.3B as of Sept. 30, 2021.
- The company said $1.6B of outstanding share repurchase authorization remains as of Oct. 22, 2021.
- Guidance 2021:
- Consensus EPS Estimate is $9.81; while Consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B.