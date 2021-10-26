TC Energy to seek net-zero emissions from operations by 2050
- TC Energy (TRP -0.2%) says it will target net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050 and a 30% reduction target in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030.
- TC Energy says it will seek low-carbon energy sources to support its operations, invest in low-carbon energy and infrastructure and use carbon credits and offsets to reduce its emissions.
- The company also says it plans to develop systems to digitize its operations, monitor emissions and lower fugitive methane discharge, leaks and flaring associated with regular operations and maintenance.
- TC Energy and Nikola recently unveiled a deal to partner on developing and operating large-scale hydrogen production hubs in the U.S. and Canada.