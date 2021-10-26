General Motors to install up to 40,000 EV chargers across US; begins sale of Ultium chargers
- General Motors (GM -0.0%) plans to work with dealers to install up to 40,000 electric vehicle chargers across the United States, focusing on areas that currently have limited access to EV chargers. GM will give each of its EV dealers 10 Level 2 destination charging stations to deploy at key locations in the community. The Detroit automaker doesn't plan to pay for all of the chargers, but will work with community leaders and dealers on financing arrangements.
- General Motors, unlike Tesla (TSLA +6.7%) or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +3.2%), doesn't have its own charging station network, so customers must currently rely on third-party chargers.
- The move comes on the back of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which contains a goal to add 500,000 new EV chargers by 2030. There are currently around 41,000 public charging stations in the U.S.
- The company will also begin selling its "Ultium" branded level 2 home and commercial charging stations to customers in dealerships and online. The Ultium chargers are available to GM and non-GM owners and will begin shipping next year.
- Analysts have praised GM's electrification strategy after the company set ambitious goals in its transition to EVs.