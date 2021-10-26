Eli Lilly begins rolling submission of Alzheimer's candidate donanemab

Oct. 26, 2021 11:07 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Eli Lilly and Company Research Laboratories. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (LLY -0.8%) has begun a rolling submission of a BLA for its Alzheimer's disease candidate donanemab.
  • During its Q3 2021 earnings call today, the company indicated it expects to receive accelerated approval for the candidate, which would come before phase 3 data is available in 2023.
  • The drugmaker has also begun another phase 3 trial, TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4, which pits donanemab against Biogen's (BIIB +0.5%) Aduhelm (aducanumab). The goal of that study is to show the Lilly drug is superior at clearing amyloid plaque from the brain.
  • In August, Lilly said that phase 2 data indicated that donanemab was more effective at removing the plaque than aducanumab.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.