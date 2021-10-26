Eli Lilly begins rolling submission of Alzheimer's candidate donanemab
Oct. 26, 2021 11:07 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIBBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Eli Lilly (LLY -0.8%) has begun a rolling submission of a BLA for its Alzheimer's disease candidate donanemab.
- During its Q3 2021 earnings call today, the company indicated it expects to receive accelerated approval for the candidate, which would come before phase 3 data is available in 2023.
- The drugmaker has also begun another phase 3 trial, TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 4, which pits donanemab against Biogen's (BIIB +0.5%) Aduhelm (aducanumab). The goal of that study is to show the Lilly drug is superior at clearing amyloid plaque from the brain.
- In August, Lilly said that phase 2 data indicated that donanemab was more effective at removing the plaque than aducanumab.