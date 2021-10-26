Perion Network skyrockets 24% on beating Q3 results, buoyed by digital advertising revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 11:16 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Advertising technology company, Perion Network (PERI +25.3%) delivers a Q3 beat, with revenue of $121.02M, 45.1% jump from last year beating consensus by $12.06M.
- This growth was led by an 82% increase in Display Advertising revenues, primarily from growth of 245% in video and CTV, a 30% increase in average revenues per client, and a 12% increase in the number of clients.
- Search revenues increased by 14%, primarily due to 14.7M of average daily monetizable search queries vs. 12.8M.
- EBITDA margin of 37%
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $14.2M.
- Mr. Gerstel continued, “Perion is firing on all cylinders. Our diversified revenue streams coming from both sides of the open web and the synergies derived from our ability to connect all of our operating assets to a central iHub increases our confidence in over-delivering on our commitment to become an Ad Tech unique market leader. As a result, we have increased our 2021 and 2022 guidance.”
- Management expects to generate revenues of $455M-465M (consensus: $438.29M) and Adjusted EBITDA of $59M to $61M, vs. prior guidance of $415M-430M and $50M-51M, respectively.
- More on acquisition news: 'Perion Network buys Vidazoo for about $93.5 million; updates outlook'
- The stock has a Very Bullish rating by Wall Street Analyst nad has an average analyst rating of 4.5 and price target of $31.5.
- Previously (Oct. 26): Perion Network EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue, boost FY21 guidance