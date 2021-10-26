Dana falls 11% on revised FY21 guidance despite Q3 sales rising Y/Y

Oct. 26, 2021 11:14 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dana (DAN -11.4%) announced a revised guidance and Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and CFO, noted that "Challenging market dynamics have pressured our third-quarter results, and outlook for the remainder of this year."
  • The company couldn't beat EPS estimates but managed a revenue beat.
  • Q3 sales rose to $2.2B, compared to $1.99B in Q3 2020.
  • Dana Chairman and CEO James Kamsickas said "Rising commodity costs, supply-chain constraints, and labor shortages across the entire global mobility industry continue to impact our business."
  • However, Dana is being viewed favorably by Wells Fargo after revenue beat.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $210M, compared to $201M in Q3 2020.
  • The company said that profit margin compression in Q3 was mainly driven by raw material cost inflation.
  • Free cash flow was a use of $170M, compared with $261M of free cash flow in Q3 2020. Cash flow use was driven by higher working capital requirements due to customer schedule disruptions and supply-chain challenges.
  • Revised 2021 Outlook:
  • "Our revised guidance is primarily driven by customer production levels that were lower and less consistent than we had previously expected, and by commodity inflation," said Collins.
  • The company expects sales of $8.8 to $9B; consensus revenue estimate is $8.73B.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $2.05; Consensus EPS Estimate is $2.26.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $815M to $875M, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of ~9.5%.
  • Operating cash flow of ~5% of sales.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of ~1% of sales.
