Banks load up on debt, driving corporate bond market post-pandemic - WSJ
Oct. 26, 2021 11:23 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS), GSBAC, JPM, BKXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- It seems counterproductive that while U.S. banks are awash in cash, they're also loading up on debt. The six largest U.S. lenders issued ~$314B of bonds so far this year, the most for any year since 2008, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Dealogic data.
- Morgan Stanley (MS +0.8%), Goldman Sachs (GS +0.4%), Bank of America (BAC +1.7%), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.8%) have all completed multibillion-dollar bond sales in the past several months.
- That's helping to offset other corporations' retreat from the bond market. Financial institutions are behind more than a third of U.S. investment-grade debt so far this year, according to Dealogic.
- With consumer and commercial banks getting trillions of dollars of deposits since the pandemic started, one would think raising cash through debt is unnecessary. But banks are required to keep a certain ratio of their liabilities in long-term debt. So when deposits rise strongly, as they have during the pandemic, the ratio of debt to other liabilities can get skewed.
- The requirement for banks to hold a certain amount of their liabilities in long-term debt was put in place after the 2008-'09 financial crisis and is intended to reduce banks' vulnerability to panic in short-term funding markets, the WSJ said.
- Besides the requirement aspect, issuing new debt also allows banks to lock in low, long-term borrowing costs, which could support profits in the future if short-term rates rise and lending increases.
- And while Goldman Sachs (GS +0.4%) and Morgan Stanley (MS +0.8%) are large financial institutions, they don't have big deposit bases. So Goldman, for instance, is using proceeds from its debt issues to grow its equity and fixed-income financing businesses, the WSJ said.
- With Q3 earnings continuing to stay robust, bank stocks have been rising. In the past year, the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) has increased 76% in the past year vs. the S&P 500's 34% rise during the same period as seen in the graph below.
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) $15B bond offering topped JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) $13B in bond sales in April.