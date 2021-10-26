AEye and other Lidar stocks fall on the radar of investors

Oct. 26, 2021 11:24 AM ETAEye, Inc. (LIDR), LAZR, VLDRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is up 44% after showing a gain of more than 75% earlier in the session on sky-high investor interest. AEye has traded in a post-SPAC range of $4.08 to $14.49.
  • The interest in Lidar-related stocks also stretches out to Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), which is up 4.02%, as well as Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) which is 10.71% higher.
  • It is unclear if the sudden interest is related to the big post-earnings rally in Tesla that took the EV company's stock over the one trillion dollar market cap level.
