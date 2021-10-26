TotalEnergies, partners to build advanced plastic recycling plant in Texas

  • TotalEnergies (TTE -0.6%) unveils a partnership with Plastic Energy Ltd. and Freepoint Eco-Systems to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas for plastic waste that otherwise would wind up in landfills or incineration.
  • TotalEnergies says the plant will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL to be converted into virgin quality polymers for food-grade packaging.
  • The companies expect the facility, which will process and convert 33K tons/year of plastic waste, will become operational by mid-2024.
