TotalEnergies, partners to build advanced plastic recycling plant in Texas
Oct. 26, 2021
- TotalEnergies (TTE -0.6%) unveils a partnership with Plastic Energy Ltd. and Freepoint Eco-Systems to build an advanced recycling plant in Texas for plastic waste that otherwise would wind up in landfills or incineration.
- TotalEnergies says the plant will transform end-of-life plastic waste into a recycled feedstock called TACOIL to be converted into virgin quality polymers for food-grade packaging.
- The companies expect the facility, which will process and convert 33K tons/year of plastic waste, will become operational by mid-2024.
