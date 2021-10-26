T-cell therapy focused TC Biopharm files for $50M IPO
Oct. 26, 2021 11:59 AM ETTC BioPharm (Holdings) Limited (TCBP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- T-cell therapy focused TC Biopharm has filed for a $50M initial public offering.
- The company will offer 6.25M shares and estimates a share price range between $7 and $9.
- TC Biopharm has applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "TCBP" (TCBP).
- EV Hutton is the book-runner for the offering.
- TC has granted underwriter an option to purchase 937.5M shares.
- The company's lead candidate, TCB002, is in phase 1 for acute myeloid leukemia. It is also developing a cell therapy for COVID-19.