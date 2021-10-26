Teva Pharmaceutical falls 6% on eve of Q3 earnings show
Oct. 26, 2021
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.
- According to analysts EBITDA estimate $1.23B (range $1.18B to $1.29B)
- The company's stock rose +12.00% on July 28, the day it reported its Q2 earnings, despite revenue miss and a downward revenue outlook.
- The company revised 2021 revenue outlook lower to reflect ongoing impact of COVID-19.
- Q3 was a busy time for Teva in settlements:
- In September, the company announced a multimillion-dollar deal reached by its U.S. affiliate with the Attorney General of Louisiana to resolve the state’s opioid-related claims.
- In the same month, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Teva also agreed to settle patent dispute over blockbuster arthritis drug Xeljanz.
- However, in August Teva lost its claim to six patents linked to migraine drug Ajovy, against Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).
- In the drug department there was some good news in the quarter: Teva Humira biosimilar candidate demonstrated bioequivalence in switching study.
- Teva and MedinCell's (OTCPK:MDCLF) application for subcutaneous risperidone for schizophrenia was accepted for review by the FDA.
- Recent News: earlier in October Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Teva settled a patent suit over multiple sclerosis drug Vumerity.
- Teva has pulled over 2.5M vials of U.S. made drugs after FDA raised concerns over potential contamination.