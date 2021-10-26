Crane surges on Q3 earnings beats; raises FY21 EPS guidance

Oct. 26, 2021

  • Crane (CR +8.6%) is trading higher following its 3Q21 earnings results, with EPS and revenues both beating analysts estimates.
  • 3Q sales grew 21% Y/Y to $834M. The sales increase was comprised of a $134M, or 20%, increase in core sales, and a $13M, or 2%, benefit from favorable foreign exchange.
  • The company achieved core year-over-year sales growth of 20% and core year-over-year order growth of 31%.
  • Aerospace & Electronics segment generated sales of $169M (+7% Y/Y); Process Flow Technologies generated $299M sales (+19% Y/Y); and Payment & Merchandising Technologies generated $366M sales (+31% Y/Y).
  • Operating profit totaled $140M vs. $83M in 3Q20, while operating margin stood at 16.8%, up +480 bps. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beat estimates by $0.53.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the company held cash and short-term investments of $451M vs. $581M at December 31, 2020. Total debt narrowed from $1,219M at December 31, 2020 to $842M at September 30, 2021.
  • Crane President and CEO Max Mitchell stated: "We delivered extremely strong results in the third quarter with record EPS. Performance was outstanding across all of our businesses, and we were able to achieve 20% core year-over-year sales growth and high-teens adjusted operating margins even in the face of continued inflationary pressures and ongoing supply chain challenges."
  • Looking ahead, the company expects further broad-based strengthening across its primary end markets. As a result, Crane raised its FY21 outlook for GAAP EPS from continuing operations to a range of $6.50-$6.60 vs. prior range of $6.05-$6.25, and Non-GAAP EPS guidance to $6.35-$6.45, from $5.95-$6.15 vs. consensus of $6.09.
