Oct. 26, 2021 12:23 PM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

  • Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) has publicly filed for an IPO that could value the popular salad-bowl chain at $1.8B or more.
  • The company, which disclosed in June that it had confidentially filed to go public, wrote in an S-1 that it plans to offer up to $100M of Class A shares, but that’s likely just a placeholder number. The chain, which intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SG,” reportedly raised $156M privately in January.
  • Sweetgreen (SG) provided few details about its initial public offering, such as how many shares it plans to offer or the IPO’s expected per-share price range. That means it’s not possible to estimate the company’s market value, although SG reportedly carried about a $1.8B valuation as of January’s fundraising round.
  • The firm did disclose in its S-1 that it intends to have both Class A and B stock, with co-founders Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet, and Nathaniel Ru owning all Class B shares. SG wrote that Class B shares will have 10 votes each vs. one for Class A shares, giving the three founders control over company matters.
  • Fourteen-year-old Sweetgreen (SG) operates a popular chain of 140 restaurants in 13 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with a focus on healthy salads with names like "Shroomami" and "Super Green Goddess."
  • “We started Sweetgreen as three college students who were simply looking for a healthier way to eat,” the company’s co-founders wrote in a letter accompanying the S-1. “We saw an opportunity to create a business where quality was never sacrificed for convenience.”
  • The firm counts tennis star Naomi Osaka and celebrity chef David Chang among its brand ambassadors, with Osaka holding an unspecified stake in the firm as well.
  • SG’s other pre-IPO backers include AOL co-founder Steve Case’s Revolution Growth, as well as affiliates of Anchorage Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, T. Rowe Price and billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital.
  • Case also serves on the company’s board, as does former top Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
  • As for financials, SG wrote in its S-1 that after taking a hit in 2020 from COVID-19 closures, its business has begun to rebound through a combination of better in-store sales and a COVID-inspired gain in online orders.
  • All in, revenues soared 50.8% year over year during 2021’s first nine months to reach $243.4M, allowing the firm to narrow its net loss 13.1% to $87M:

