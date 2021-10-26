Alkermes Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:32 PM ETAlkermes plc (ALKS)By: SA News Team
- Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.93M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.