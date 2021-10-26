TriNet Group moves on earnings beat, guidance update

Oct. 26, 2021 12:32 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • TriNet Group (TNET +1.6%) reports 18% growth in revenue to $1.1B for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • By segment: Professional services revenue up 24% to $156M; and Insurance Services revenue up 17% to $992M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $132M compared to $69M a year ago.
  • Average worksite employees increased 9% to approximately 348,000.
  • Insurance cost ratio of 86%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.52; GAAP EPS of $1.16 beats by $0.54.
  • The company ended the quarter with $525M in cash and cash equivalents; and total debt of $495M.
  • Q4 Guidance: Revenue is expected to grow ion the range of 12-14% with professional services revenue up 16-20%; GAAP EPS of $0.17-$0.40; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36-$0.60 vs. consensus of $0.57
  • 2021 Guidance: Full-year revenue to increase in the range of 11-12% with professional services revenue up 15-16%; GAAP EPS of $4.20-4.43; and Non-GAAP EPS of $4.88-$5.12 vs. consensus of $4.74.
  • Earlier, TriNet EPS beats by $0.52
