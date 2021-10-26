LendingClub Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+152.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.96M (+197.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.