Extra Space Storage Q3 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.71 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $338.85M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXR has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revision and 0 downward.