United Microelectronics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+26.6% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin estimate of 35.9%, and operating margin of 25.5%.
  • Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
