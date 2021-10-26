United Microelectronics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:40 PM ETUnited Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate of 35.9%, and operating margin of 25.5%.
- Over the last 1 year, UMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.