Orion Group Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETOrion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 vs $0.23 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $132.7M (-29.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.