MKS Instruments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETMKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (+43.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $725.44M (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MKSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.