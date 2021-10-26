Garmin Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:44 PM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: SA News Team
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate of 59.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Shares +37% YTD.