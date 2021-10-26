Bill.com stock drops after startup Ramp targets customers with free software - CNBC

Oct. 26, 2021 12:44 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

Accountant Using E Invoice Software At Computer

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) stock falls 3.6% after news that corporate charge-card startup Ramp is offering a free invoice management and payment platform in direct competition with Bill.com's products.
  • Ramp is branching out from offering small and medium-sized businesses a cash-back card along with software that identifies ways its customers can save money, in order to keep its growth going, Ramp CEO Eric Glymann told CNBC in an interview.
  • “Our software takes what could be multiple minutes to enter and many more to actually make sure you’re doing the right things to a matter of seconds,” he said. That simplifies the process for some clients using three or four systems to make payments and close their books, Glymann added.
  • The company is giving away the software in hopes of attracting new clients and strengthening relationships with existing ones, he told CNBC.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.