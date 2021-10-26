Bill.com stock drops after startup Ramp targets customers with free software - CNBC
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) stock falls 3.6% after news that corporate charge-card startup Ramp is offering a free invoice management and payment platform in direct competition with Bill.com's products.
- Ramp is branching out from offering small and medium-sized businesses a cash-back card along with software that identifies ways its customers can save money, in order to keep its growth going, Ramp CEO Eric Glymann told CNBC in an interview.
- “Our software takes what could be multiple minutes to enter and many more to actually make sure you’re doing the right things to a matter of seconds,” he said. That simplifies the process for some clients using three or four systems to make payments and close their books, Glymann added.
- The company is giving away the software in hopes of attracting new clients and strengthening relationships with existing ones, he told CNBC.