Moelis Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $393.49M (+89.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.