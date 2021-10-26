Live Oak Bancshares Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETLive Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $98.59M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LOB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.