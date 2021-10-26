Axis Capital Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $909.45M (-27.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.