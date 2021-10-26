Rollins Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:53 PM ETRollins, Inc. (ROL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $641.23M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ROL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.