Penske Automotive Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:54 PM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.65 (+27.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.42B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.