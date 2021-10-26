Hess Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 12:54 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+139.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.53B (+30.1% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects adjusted cash flow from ops estimate $594.1 million.
  • Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
