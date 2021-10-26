Amphenol Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:55 PM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-42.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.