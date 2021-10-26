Camtek Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2021 12:57 PM ETCamtek Ltd. (CAMT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+127.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.03M (+74.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CAMT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
