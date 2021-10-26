Investors Bancorp Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETInvestors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.83M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ISBC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.