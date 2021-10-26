Silicon Laboratories Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 12:59 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-79.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.2M (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.