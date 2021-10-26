Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.70 (-16.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.41B (-1.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate Life sciences revenue of $2.93B; Analytical instruments revenue estimate of $1.48B; Specialty diagnostics revenue estimate of $1.10B; Lab products & services revenue estimate of $3.26B.
  • Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun argued that Thermo Fisher has been "definitely helped" by COVID testing but highlighted that there is more for the company.
  • Last month, the company had authorized $3B share repurchase program.
  • Thermo Fisher posted second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year 2021 outlook, in July.
  • Over the last 2 years, TMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 30% year to date.
