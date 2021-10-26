Pilgrim's Pride Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.72B (+120679.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.