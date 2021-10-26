Antero Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.25B (+228.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.