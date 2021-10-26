Will GlaxoSmithKline Q3 results bring positive earnings surprise?
Oct. 26, 2021 1:07 PM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)MKGAF, MKKGY, VIR, CHMPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+224.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.96B (+38.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Analysts expect pharmaceutical sales estimate GBP4.26B; Consumer healthcare sales estimate GBP2.45B.
- Vaccines sales estimate GBP2.10B; Shingrix revenue estimate GBP447.0M; Advair revenue estimate GBP305.0M;
- Triumeq revenue estimate GBP483.0M; Tivicay revenue estimate GBP339.0M, according to analysts.
- Analysts also expect adjusted operating profit estimate GBP2.26B (range GBP2.12B to GBP2.41B).
- The company's stock was down -0.05% on July 28, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts estimates.
- The company reported better than expected Q2 results, helped by the performance of its pharmaceuticals and vaccines businesses. But reiterated its guidance range for 2021 for a decline of mid to high-single digit percent Adjusted EPS at CER.
- Notable news for Q3:
- In September, GSK and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) ended their partnership for cancer therapy bintrafusp alfa, which was undergoing studies for treatment-resistant cancers. The same month, GSK also inked a ~$280M contract with the U.S. Army.
- The FDA granted priority review to ViiV Healthcare's — which is majority owned by GSK — cabotegravir to prevent HIV in certain individuals.
- GSK and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) COVID-19 antibody therapy sotrovimab was approved in Japan.
- Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners built a small stake in GSK and has demanded several changes at the pharma group.
- A committee of the EMA recommended Nucala for use in three eosinophil-driven diseases.
- GSK and SK bioscience also started late-stage trial for COVID-19 vaccine candidate GBP510.
- Recent News: Earlier in October, Private equity firms are said to be on the hunt for the consumer unit of GSK, valuing it at GBP40B ($54B).
- GSK malaria vaccine also received WHO backing for a broader rollout.