Shell buys 248 U.S. fuel, convenience retail sites

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.7%) agrees to acquire company-owned 248 U.S. fuel and convenience retail sites from Landmark Group, plus supply agreements with an additional 117 independent sites, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Landmark's stores operate in Texas under the Timewise brand.
  • "Today's announcement increases our presence in a core market and shows our growth strategy in action," Shell's downstream director Huibert Vigeveno says.
  • Shell's dividend of 3.9% makes for "a great stock for any income oriented portfolio, especially since it is poised for strong dividend growth over the long term," Portfolio Navigator writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
