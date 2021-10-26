Shell buys 248 U.S. fuel, convenience retail sites
Oct. 26, 2021 12:58 PM ETShell plc (RDS.A)RDS.BBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.7%) agrees to acquire company-owned 248 U.S. fuel and convenience retail sites from Landmark Group, plus supply agreements with an additional 117 independent sites, for an undisclosed sum.
- Landmark's stores operate in Texas under the Timewise brand.
- "Today's announcement increases our presence in a core market and shows our growth strategy in action," Shell's downstream director Huibert Vigeveno says.
- Shell's dividend of 3.9% makes for "a great stock for any income oriented portfolio, especially since it is poised for strong dividend growth over the long term," Portfolio Navigator writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.