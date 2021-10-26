Raymond James Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: SA News Team
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.