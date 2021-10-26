ChampionX Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETChampionX Corporation (CHX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $795.93M (+25.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.