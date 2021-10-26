JAKKS Pacific Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.15 (-33.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.97M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAKK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.